'Kalis' Brigade holds peace and order consultation in Patikul village

THE 1103rd Infantry "Kalis' Brigade under the 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division, Philippine Army conducted on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, a Peace and Order Consultation in Barangay Maligay, Patikul, Sulu, in collaboration with the 35th Infantry "Makamandag" Battalion and the Barangay Local Government Unit (BLGU).

The activity aimed to strengthen coordination between the military and the local community, address peace and security concerns, and foster a unified approach toward sustainable development in the area.

The consultation served as a platform for open dialogue, allowing residents and local leaders to voice their concerns, share insights, and work collectively with security forces in maintaining stability.

The initiative was warmly received by the Barangay Local Government Unit of Maligay, led by the Village Chairperson Jalil Hajiraini, who expressed sincere appreciation for the brigade's visit and proactive engagement.

The local leadership acknowledged the importance of such consultations in building trust, enhancing cooperation, and ensuring that peacekeeping efforts are aligned with the needs of the community.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local governance and promoting peace and order in partnership with stakeholders.

Through continuous community engagement and collaboration, the Philippine Army remains steadfast in its mission to secure communities and contribute to long-term peace and development in Sulu. (PR)