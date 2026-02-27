Kalis Brigade ignites patriotism among Sulads students in Sulu tour

Photo filename: sulads.jpeg

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) hosted about 100 students from the Socio-economic Uplift, Literacy, Anthropological, and Developmental Services (Sulads) across the 1st District of Sulu for an educational tour on Thursday, February 26.

Sulads is a non-governmental charitable education organization in the Philippines known for implementing literacy programs, vocational training, and developmental projects in marginalized areas.

During the tour, the 1103Bde showcased its capabilities and equipment through a static display. This allowed students to gain firsthand knowledge of Philippine Army assets and operational readiness.

The brigade also showed a film to instill patriotism, deepen the students' understanding of the Armed Forces’ role in nation-building, and inspire the youth to become productive citizens.

The 1103Bde said interactive games and team-building activities fostered camaraderie and created connections between the youth and the soldiers.

“These shared moments strengthened trust and reinforced the positive bond between the military and the communities they serve,” the 1103Bde said.

Students also visited Kalis Park to learn about the history, mission, and role of the 1103Bde in peace and development.

The 1103Bde said the experience allowed the students to see the Philippine Army as partners in progress and champions of community development.

The 35th Infantry Battalion, 41st Infantry Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Battalion, and the 1st Civil-Military Operations Company of the 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion (15CMOBn) collaborated on the activity.

The 1103Bde reaffirmed its commitment to programs promoting education, patriotism, and community engagement.

The 1103Bde said initiatives such as the educational tour help the Philippine Army build stronger partnerships with stakeholders.

The 1103Bde is one of two brigades under the 11th Infantry Division based in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)