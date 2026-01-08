‘Kalis’ Brigade joins Project Reham Serbisyo Caravan

THE Army’s 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) on Wednesday, January 7, joined the Project Reham Serbisyo Caravan and the unveiling of the newly constructed multi-purpose center in Pantao village, Talipao, Sulu.

The initiative is in line with the full-scale implementation of Project Reham (Responsive Engagement for Holistic Assistance in the Margins) for calendar year 2026.

The Project Reham Serbisyo Caravan brought together various government agencies, local government units, and partner stakeholders to provide a wide range of services, including health services, social welfare assistance, livelihood support, information dissemination, and other interventions aligned with their respective mandates.

The caravan aims to address the immediate needs of the community while promoting sustainable development and resilience.

Colonel Adbelhalim Sakilan, deputy commander of the 1103Bde, emphasized during the unveiling of the multi-purpose center in Pantao village the importance of collaboration and community engagement in achieving lasting peace and progress in Sulu.

Sakilan represented Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, during the unveiling of the multi-purpose center.

He said the unveiling and turnover of the newly constructed multi-purpose center marked a significant milestone for Pantao village, as it will serve as a venue for community activities, government programs, and future development initiatives that will benefit residents for years to come.

He said the activity underscores the Philippine Army’s continuing commitment to peace-building, community development, and a whole-of-nation approach by strengthening inter-agency convergence and delivering essential government and partner services directly to the grassroots.

Through Project Reham, the 1103Bde, together with its partners, reaffirms its dedication to service, unity, and inclusive development, ensuring that government services reach even the most remote communities in pursuit of a peaceful and progressive Sulu.

Talipao Mayor Reham Tulawie launched the project in September 2025, which seeks to deliver essential government services to the town’s 52 villages.

The initiative began in Upper Sinumaan village, a once conflict-affected area now experiencing renewed hope for peace and progress. (SunStar Zamboanga)