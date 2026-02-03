‘Kalis’ Brigade leads amicable settlement of longstanding feud in Sulu

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) of the 11th Infantry Division successfully facilitated the amicable settlement of a long-standing feud between two families from the towns of Patikul and Talipao in Sulu, the military said Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The peace settlement was formalized during a ceremony held Monday, February 2, at the headquarters of the 1103Bde in Barangay Bonbon, Patikul, Sulu.

Signatories to the peace pact were the Hassan family of Barangay Langhub, Patikul, and the Idjas family of Barangay Lower Laus, Talipao.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103Bde, said the rido—which had persisted for a considerable period—had posed challenges to peace, security, and social harmony in the affected communities.

Concerned authorities and local leaders initiated a settlement process anchored on dialogue, mediation, and mutual understanding, recognizing the urgency of resolving the conflict through peaceful means.

Cabasan said the initiative sought to prevent further escalation, promote reconciliation, and restore lasting peace by engaging traditional leaders, elders, and key stakeholders in a neutral and structured setting.

The brigade commander expressed his deep respect and appreciation for the genuine cooperation and willingness of both parties to choose peace over conflict.

He emphasized that the successful settlement reflects the collective commitment of communities, government institutions, and security forces to harmony and sustainable peace in Sulu.

The agreement also highlights the vital role of community leaders, elders, and stakeholders in strengthening relationships, preventing further conflict, and fostering mutual understanding among affected groups.

Cabasan noted that through collaborative efforts, the initiative significantly contributes to peace, stability, and cooperation in the province.

The peace settlement ceremony was attended by representatives from the municipal governments of Patikul and Talipao, partner security agencies, and various stakeholders whose contributions were instrumental in achieving reconciliation.

Also present were all battalions under the 1103Bde, demonstrating unified support for peace-building efforts. (SunStar Zamboanga)