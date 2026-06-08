‘Kalis’ Brigade, Local Amnesty Board–Sulu strengthen collaboration

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) and the Local Amnesty Board (LAB)-Sulu strengthened their collaboration and enhanced efforts in assisting amnesty applicants in the first district of Sulu, the military said Monday, June 8, 2026.

The 1103Bde said officials and representatives of the Brigade and LAB-Sulu discussed mechanisms, procedures, and strategies in a meeting Friday, June 5, aimed at facilitating the efficient processing of amnesty applications for former members of insurgent and armed groups seeking to reintegrate into mainstream society.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment during the meeting to support the peace and reconciliation initiatives of the government by ensuring that qualified applicants receive the necessary guidance and assistance throughout the amnesty process.

The 1103Bde and LAB-Sulu exchanged updates on ongoing amnesty activities, identified challenges encountered by applicants, and explored measures to improve coordination at the community level.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, said the collaboration underscores the shared objective of promoting lasting peace, security, and development in Sulu and neighboring areas.

Cabasan emphasized the importance of the amnesty program of the government as a vital component of the broader peace-building effort, providing former combatants with an opportunity to start anew and become productive members of society.

“Through strengthened partnerships with agencies and instrumentalities such as the LAB–Sulu, we remain steadfast in our mission of fostering peace, encouraging reconciliation, and supporting the successful reintegration of amnesty applicants within our area of responsibility,” he said in a statement.

He said they continue to work closely with government agencies, local government units, and stakeholders to advance sustainable peace and development across the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)