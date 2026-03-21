‘Kalis’ brigade, MNLF strengthen peace partnerships

BRIGADIER General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), emphasized the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence, calling on all sectors to move forward together to pursue societal common good without resorting to brandishing and use of armaments.

Cabasan issued the statement as he graced the 58th founding anniversary celebration of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and Grand Iftar on Wednesday, March 18, in Sitio Mabuhot, Pasil village, Indananm Sulu.

“Hindi na natin kailangan pang magdala ng armas tulad ng mga nakaraan. Sa halip, pairalin natin ang pagkakaunawaan, diyalogo, at pagkakaisa para sa kapayapaan (We no longer need to carry weapons like in the past. Instead, let us practice understanding, dialogue, and unity for peace),” Cabasan said.

He further underscored the value of sustained dialogue and adherence to peace agreements, highlighting the vital role of the MNLF in fostering long-term stability in Mindanao.

“Mahalaga ang patuloy na pag-uusap at ang proseso ng usapang pangkapayapaan. Sa pamamagitan ng pagbubuklod-buklod, lalo na ng MNLF, mapapanatili natin ang kapayapaan tungo sa kaunlaran, hindi lamang sa Sulu kundi sa buong bansa (Continued dialogue and the peace process are important. By uniting, especially the MNLF, we can maintain peace towards development, not only in Sulu but throughout the country),” he said.

Meanwhile, Indanan Mayor Al Bakil Jikiri, welcomed the participants and expressed his gratitude for the presence of the Philippine Army, emphasizing the importance of unity among former adversaries.

“Ang pagdiriwang na ito ay patunay na malayo na ang ating narating mula sa mga taon ng hidwaan. Ang presensya ng ating kasundaluhan ay simbolo ng bagong yugto ng pagkakaunawaan, pagtutulungan, at kapayapaan sa ating bayan (This celebration is proof that we have come a long way from years of conflict. The presence of our soldiers symbolizes a new era of understanding, cooperation, and peace in our country.),” Jikiri said.

He also highlighted the continuing role of the MNLF in promoting peace and development in Sulu, calling on all stakeholders to remain committed to collaboration and mutual respect.

Cabasan together with his staff and battalion commanders joined the MNLF leaders and members in a spirit of solidarity, sharing a meal during the Iftar and commemorating the organization’s significant role in Philippine history.

The event symbolized a continuing commitment between the Philippine Army and the MNLF toward reconciliation, mutual respect, and nation-building.

It also reflected the shared aspiration of all stakeholders to strengthen peace and development efforts in Mindanao.

The participation of the 1103Bde in the historic gathering reaffirms the Philippine Army’s dedication to inclusive peace initiatives and its support for programs that promote harmony, understanding, and progress among diverse communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)