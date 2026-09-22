Kalis Brigade opens books to COA audit, reaffirms accountability

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade welcomed a Commission on Audit (COA) team, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible use of government funds.

The COA team, led by State Auditor III Arshid B. Julkipli, conducted an audit engagement at the brigade headquarters on Wednesday, September 16, to review and validate its financial, administrative and operational documents.

The audit is part of COA’s mandate to ensure that public resources entrusted to the Philippine Army are properly accounted for, efficiently utilized and managed in accordance with government rules and regulations.

The 1103Bde said in a statement Tuesday, September 22, that it fully supports the audit and will provide the documents and assistance needed to ensure a smooth, systematic and transparent review.

The engagement also provides an opportunity for the brigade to strengthen its internal processes and ensure that its resources and administrative systems continue to support its operational readiness and mission in Sulu.

“Accountability strengthens trust, and transparency strengthens the institution,” the 1103Bde said, stressing its commitment to upholding integrity and good governance in public service.

The brigade also thanked Julkipli and the COA team for their professional engagement and continued partnership in promoting accountability and responsible stewardship of public resources. (SunStar Zamboanga)