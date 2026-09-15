‘Kalis’ Brigade, Patikul LGU give rice aid to Peace Partners

THE Army’s 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) and the local government unit (LGU) of Patikul distributed 135 sacks of rice to Peace Partners in the municipality as part of continuing efforts to support their reintegration into their families and communities.

The assistance was provided on Friday, September 11, 2026, through the 35th Infantry Battalion, led by Lieutenant Colonel Romeo Andres, in partnership with the Patikul LGU headed by Mayor Kabir Hayudini.

The 1103Bde said Monday, September 14, that the initiative seeks to help meet the basic needs of Peace Partners who have chosen the path of peace while strengthening their ties with their communities.

The 1103Bde said the assistance also reflects the government’s continuing efforts to build trust, promote reconciliation and create conditions for Peace Partners to return and contribute to their communities.

The 1103Bde and the Patikul LGU vowed to sustain their cooperation in advancing inclusive peace and development in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)