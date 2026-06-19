'Kalis' Brigade, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula reinforce commitment to sustaining peace

IN A demonstration of unity and commitment to lasting peace in Sulu, the 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade, 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division, Philippine Army, warmly welcomed Police Brigadier General Dennis Esguerra, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula acting director, during his visit on June 17, 2026, to the brigade headquarters in Bud Bayug, Talipao, Sulu.

The visit highlighted the strong partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in sustaining the hard-earned peace, security, and stability that communities across the 1st District of Sulu now continue to enjoy.

During the visit, the brigade conducted a comprehensive unit briefing that presented the prevailing security situation, operational accomplishments, and collaborative efforts that have contributed to the district's remarkable transformation from an area once challenged by security threats into a community steadily advancing toward peace and development.

The engagement underscored the shared responsibility of both institutions in safeguarding the gains achieved through years of relentless security operations, community engagement, and inter-agency cooperation.

Discussions focused on strengthening operational coordination, enhancing intelligence-sharing mechanisms, and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of government services and development programs to local communities.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103rd Infantry Brigade commander, recognized the unwavering dedication and sacrifices of the troops, partner security forces and stakeholders whose collective efforts have significantly contributed to the maintenance of peace and order in the province.

He emphasized the importance of preserving the momentum of success and remaining steadfast against emerging security challenges that may threaten the progress achieved by the people of Sulu.

The visit served as a testament to the continuing commitment of the AFP and PNP to work hand in hand in protecting communities, fostering public trust, and creating an environment where peace and development can flourish.

It also reinforced the government's whole-of-nation approach in ensuring that the victories attained in the 1st District of Sulu are sustained and further strengthened for future generations.

As peace and security continue to prevail across the district, the partnership between the 1103rd Infantry Brigade and PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula remains a vital pillar in advancing stability, promoting inclusive growth, and securing a brighter future for the people of Sulu.

Together, the AFP and PNP stand united in safeguarding the gains of peace and ensuring that the victories achieved in the 1st District of Sulu remain enduring milestones in the province's journey toward lasting progress and prosperity. (PR)