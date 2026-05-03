‘Kalis’ brigade, reservist, Sulu town bolster lifesaving readiness

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade under the 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division of the Philippine Army, and reservists officially commenced their Water Search and Rescue (Wasar) Training on Monday, April 27, 2026, in Indanan, Sulu, marking a significant step in strengthening disaster response and lifesaving capabilities of their Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management (MDRRM) council.

The capacity building, facilitated by a team of subject matter experts from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) comes amid recognition that some coastal municipalities in the province are vulnerable to natural hazards such as sea surge and flooding.

The activity formally opened with a ceremony attended by key officers, trainers, participating troops, reservists and Indanan community volunteer responders emphasizing the local government unit (LGU) and brigade's commitment to preparedness and rapid response during water-related emergencies and natural disasters.

Day 1 of the training featured a comprehensive series of lectures and practical exercises designed to equip soldiers, reservists and local responders with essential knowledge and skills.

The morning sessions covered critical topics including water safety, knot tying, water incident response, basic swimming strokes, and rescue techniques. Participants also received detailed instruction on the parts and proper handling of a rubber boat.

In the afternoon, trainees engaged in hands-on activities to reinforce their learning. These included breathing control exercises lasting 30 seconds, a 200-meter swim test to assess endurance, and a 1,600-meter water tread challenge.

The latter required participants to maintain buoyancy for 15 minutes, including five minutes with hands raised, testing both stamina and composure in water.

The Water Search and Rescue Training aims to enhance the operational readiness of troops, ensuring they are capable of conducting efficient and safe rescue operations in flood-prone and coastal areas.

This initiative underscores the Philippine Army’s dedication to safeguarding communities and responding effectively to emergencies.

Further training activities are scheduled in the coming days, focusing on advanced rescue scenarios and team-based operations. (PR)