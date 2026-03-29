‘Kalis’ Brigade showcases Sulu’s vibrant nightlife to DILG officials

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) hosted the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Zamboanga Peninsula officials to an experiencial tour of the thriving nightlife of Sulu, a testament of the province’s growing peace, security, and community vibrancy.

The 1103Bde said Sunday, March 29, 2026, that the visitors, led by DILG-Zamboanga Peninsula OIC Director Carmelo Enrique Libot, were treated to a firsthand experience of the Umangay nightlife, a reflection of the transformation of Sulu into a safe, dynamic, and culturally rich community.

The officials of Sulu’s Municipal Interior and Local Government Units joined the experiencial your held Thursday, March 26.

From local coffee hubs to lively evening spots, the delegation witnessed Sulu’s colorful social scene, signaling a new era of peace and progress in the province.

“This initiative shows that Sulu is no longer just a place of strategic importance; it is a community alive with culture, energy, and opportunity,” Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, said in a statement.

“Through collaboration with the DILG and local government units of Sulu, we continue to prove that peace, security, and vibrant local life can thrive hand in hand,” Cabasan added.

He said the experiencial tour also reinforced the military’s commitment to supporting community development, boosting local tourism, and fostering confidence among residents, investors, and stakeholders.

He emphasized that Sulu’s resurgence is not only about safety but also about celebrating the culture and spirit of its people.

The military official said that such initiatives, the 1103Bde demonstrates that Sulu is emerging as a province where security, governance, and quality of life converge, inviting both locals and visitors to explore, experience, and enjoy its renewed vibrancy. (SunStar Zamboanga)