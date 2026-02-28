‘Kalis’ brigade supports project launch by Nonviolent Peaceforce

THE 1103rd “Kalis” Infantry Brigade of the 11th Infantry Division supported the official launch in Sulu of the Sustain Project implemented by Nonviolent Peaceforce (NP), with support from the European Union.

The launch Friday, February 27, gathered representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, local government units, academe, women sector, religious leaders, media, and civil society organizations.

The event underscored a collective commitment to strengthening civilian protection mechanisms and sustaining peace in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, deputy commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, thanked NP for engaging the military in the initiative.

Sakilan said the military remains unwavering in its mission to protect civilians and uphold security, even in challenging conditions.

Sakilan said military efforts align with the goals of the Sustain Project in advancing inclusive participation, conflict-sensitive approaches, and people-centered security.

He said true peace goes beyond the absence of conflict and requires justice, security, and collaboration among the military, law enforcement, the National Government, civil society, and community leaders.

The launch of the project concluded with a unified call for continued partnership and collective action to ensure that peace in the region remains inclusive and durable.

NP is an international non-governmental organization founded in 2003 that protects civilians in violent conflicts using Unarmed Civilian Protection (UCP) strategies. (SunStar Zamboanga)