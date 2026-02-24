Kalis brigade teams up with NIA, Sulu BLGUs to strengthen water security

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) has teamed up with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the barangay local government units (BLGUs) in Sulu to strengthen water security across the province.

The 1103Bde, under the Army’s 11th Infantry Division, provided logistical assistance, security support, and area study data to the NIA-Zambasulta regional sub-office team that visited, inspected, and conducted area surveys in Sulu on Friday, February 20, 2026.

The visiting team was led by Engineer Frazel Hassan and Albert Bernardo, head of the Engineering Unit and head of the Feasibility Study and Design Engineering Unit, respectively, of the NIA-Zambasulta regional sub-office.

The inspection and area survey aimed to assess the current condition, operational status, and serviceability of irrigation facilities in various municipalities in Sulu.

It also sought to gather pertinent data needed for planning, programming, and implementing water system projects and initiatives to ensure that agricultural communities continue to benefit from sustainable and efficient water resources.

“Our partnership with the NIA-Zambasulta regional sub-office reflects our shared goal of uplifting communities in Sulu,” Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, said in a statement.

“By supporting initiatives that strengthen agricultural productivity, we are contributing to water and food security, which will help promote economic stability in the province,” Cabasan added.

He said the activity highlights the strong collaboration between the Philippine Army and civilian government agencies in supporting local development efforts.

Hassan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and security assistance extended by the 1103Bde and its battalions.

Hassan noted that the inventory of existing NIA facilities, along with the survey and data gathering, will serve as the basis for future rehabilitation, repair, and development projects aimed at enhancing irrigation services for farming communities in Sulu.

Cabasan reaffirmed the brigade’s support for inter-agency cooperation, particularly programs that directly benefit local farmers and promote inclusive growth.

He added that the collaborative effort underscores the Philippine Army’s continuing role not only in maintaining peace and security but also in supporting socio-economic development initiatives in partnership with other government agencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)