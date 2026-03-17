Kalis Brigade troops further strengthens disaster preparedness

TROOPS of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) and its subordinate units have further strengthened their disaster preparedness and response capabilities through their active participation in the recent Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED).

The 1103Bde, together with its subordinate battalions—the 35th Infantry Battalion (35IB), 41IB, and 100IB—actively participated on Thursday, March 12, in the inter-agency NSED held across various unit headquarters, municipalities, and schools within the brigade’s area of responsibility.

The 1103Bde said Tuesday, March 17, that its personnel and those of the three subordinate battalions demonstrated the standard “Duck, Cover, and Hold” safety procedure and carried out organized evacuation drills to designated safe areas.

The 35IB, 41IB, and 100IB each facilitated earthquake preparedness activities in their respective towns and partner schools, assisting in crowd management, evacuation procedures, and safety briefings for participants.

“Simultaneous drills were conducted at the headquarters of the brigade and its battalions, as well as in coordination with local government units and educational institutions within their respective operational areas,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

“Soldiers worked closely with disaster risk reduction and management offices, local responders, and school administrators to ensure the proper execution of safety protocols and emergency procedures,” the 1103Bde added.

The 1103Bde said these efforts enhanced awareness and readiness among civilians, particularly students and community members, in the event of a real seismic emergency.

The earthquake drill formed part of the government’s continuing efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and response capabilities among government agencies, local government units, and communities.

The participation of the 1103Bde in the NSED highlights the Army’s commitment not only to security operations but also to supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster response initiatives.

The 1103Bde emphasized that preparedness and coordination are vital in minimizing casualties and ensuring the safety of communities during natural disasters. (SunStar Zamboanga)