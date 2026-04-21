‘Kalis’ brigade troops join Sulu town's founding anniversary

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde), together with the 100th Infantry Battalion (100IB), joined the celebration of the 121st Founding Anniversary of Indanan, Sulu.

The 1103Bde said the annual celebration formally opened Sunday, April 19, 2026, with a program at the municipal hall compound in Pasil village attended by local government officials, community leaders, security forces, and residents.

The opening program was graced by Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II, whose presence highlighted the importance of unity and strong leadership in sustaining peace and development in the province.

The 1103Bde said the anniversary celebration will last for three days to commemorate the rich history, culture, and unity of the Municipality of Indanan. The festivities end Wednesday, April 22.

“Troops joined civic and ceremonial activities, demonstrating solidarity with local stakeholders and supporting initiatives that promote harmony and development,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The 121st Indanan Day celebration featured a series of cultural presentations, sports events, and community activities aimed at strengthening unity and preserving the heritage of the town.

The anniversary celebration this year is anchored on the theme “One Indanan: Advancing Governance, Preserving Culture, strengthening Community.”

The 1103Bde said the presence of the troops from the brigade and 100IB underscored the Philippine Army’s continued commitment to fostering peace, security, and community partnership in Sulu.

Indanan, which comprises of 34 villages, is a third-class municipality in the province of Sulu with a population of 105,384 as of the 2024 census. (SunStar Zamboanga)