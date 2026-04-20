Kalis Platoon Challenge 2026 concludes with resounding success

IN A culmination of grit, discipline, and immutable fellowship brotherhood, the 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade brought the 3rd Kalis Platoon Challenge 2026 to a memorable finale, marking the end of three days of relentless competition that tested the very limits of every participating soldier.

From the first whistle of the Physical Fitness Test to the final punishing strides of the Platoon Run, each event served not merely as a challenge, but as a crucible that forged stronger, sharper, and more resilient warfighters.

Every movement, every command, and every decision under pressure revealed the true character of the platoons, disciplined in action, precise in execution, and united by a common purpose to excel and overcome.

As the final results were announced on Thursday, April 16, one unit rose above the rest with undeniable dominance and consistency, the 100th Infantry (Kalasag) Battalion.

In a resounding and hard-earned victory, 100IB secured the Kalis Platoon Challenge Trophy for the second consecutive year, achieving a remarkable back-to-back championship that underscores their superior training, cohesion, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Their triumph was not simply a display of skill, but a reflection of relentless preparation, disciplined leadership, and an unbreakable trust among teammates who pushed beyond limits and refused to yield.

Across every event and every hardship, they did not just compete, they set the standard for others to follow.

Equally commendable were the performances of the 35th Infantry (Makamandag) Battalion and 41st Infantry (Partner for Peace) Battalion, whose soldiers demonstrated exceptional courage, adaptability, and determination throughout the challenge, proving that the strength of the Kalis Brigade lies in the collective excellence of all its units.

More than a competition, the Kalis Platoon Challenge stood as a testament to the transformation of every soldier who took part—hardened by adversity, sharpened by experience, and bonded by shared sacrifice.

In his message, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103rd Infantry Brigade commander, lauded the participants for their unwavering dedication and fighting spirit.

Cabasan emphasized that the challenge was not solely about winning, but about strengthening the core values of discipline, teamwork, and mission readiness.

“This competition reflects the true essence of our profession,” Cabasan said.

“It builds not only physically capable soldiers but also mentally resilient leaders who can be relied upon in the most demanding situations. Let this achievement inspire each one of you to continuously strive for excellence and remain steadfast in your commitment to serve the nation,” he added.

As the ceremony concluded Thursday, April 16, a clear and powerful message resonated across the ranks: the warriors of the 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade, composed of the 35IB, 41IB, and 100IB, stand ready, ready for any mission, any challenge, and any battlefield.

As the 100IB raised the trophy once more, it symbolized more than victory; it marked the embodiment of a standard defined by resilience, unity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

The Kalis Brigade moves forward stronger, sharper, and unstoppable. (PR)