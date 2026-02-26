‘Kampilan’ division bolsters operational readiness of subordinate units

THE 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division (6ID) has handed over newly acquired and refurbished equipment, strengthening the operational readiness of its subordinate units in Central Mindanao.

Colonel Clarence Garrido, 2nd Logistics Support Group commander, led the presentation and turnover of newly repaired vehicles, firearms, and sets of Individual Clothing and Individual Equipment (ICIE) on Thursday, February 26, 2026, in Camp Siongco that houses the 6ID headquarters in Awang village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Colonel Manuel Leo Gador, 6ID chief-of-staff, formally received the military assets on behalf of Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6ID.

The turnover symbolizes the formal acceptance of these resources to strengthen operational readiness and enhance the battlefield efficiency of 6ID’s subordinate units.

The 6ID said the newly acquired equipment and supplies were blessed in a traditional ceremony seeking divine intervention and protection for the troops who will utilize the gear in the line of duty.

“This successful turnover symbolizes our commitment to empowering our personnel in the field. The formal integration of this equipment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to modernize the Kampilan Division,” Cagara said in a statement.

“These are not merely military equipment; these are instruments of peace and security,” Cagara added.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Caro, 12th Forward Service Support Unit commander, assisted Gador in formally receiving the military assets during the turnover ceremony. (SunStar Zamboanga)