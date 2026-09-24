Kasanyangan officials back Zamcelco crackdown on power theft

OFFICIALS of Kasanyangan village have thrown their support to the intensified campaign of the Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative, Inc. against electricity pilferage and illegal connections following the discovery of several unauthorized connections in the area.

Kasanyangan Village Chairperson Habir Omar, together with Village Councilors Allan Hanapi and Benson Bayan, reaffirmed their cooperation with Zamcelco during a meeting Wednesday, September 23, 2026, with the cooperative’s managers and technical head following the Energy Recovery Team’s (ERT) discovery of illegal connections along Hanapi and Pakkam Drive.

The cooperative said in a statement Wednesday, September 23, that the meeting focused on the reported illegal connections and ways to strengthen coordination between the barangay and Zamcelco in addressing the problem.

Zamcelco said electricity pilferage is not only a violation of the law but also poses safety risks and can affect the reliability and quality of electric service in the community.

The cooperative welcomed the support of Kasanyangan officials and urged residents to cooperate in efforts to prevent illegal connections and protect the integrity of the city’s power distribution system.

Zamcelco also encouraged communities to work with authorities in reporting suspected electricity pilferage and other unauthorized connections.

The ERT of Zamcelco discovered several suspected illegal electrical connections during an anti-pilferage operation last week along Hanapi Drive to Pakkam Drive in Kasanyangan village.

The team also discovered an establishment with illegal electrical connection and allegedly supplying electricity to several nearby houses through an unauthorized connection. (SunStar Zamboanga)