Key terrorist leader killed in North Cotabato clash

A KEY leader of the Dawlah Islamiya (DI) died in a clash with government troops in the hinterlands of North Cotabato, the military said Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, 6th Infantry Division commander, identified the slain leader as Emarudin Kulaw, also known as “Alpha King,” a former Amir and leader of the DI-Hassan group.

Cagara said Kulaw died in a three-minute clash with troops at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Tinimbacan village, Banisilan, North Cotabato.

Kulaw had been wanted for several criminal cases, including multiple counts of attempted murder, destructive arson, and violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, Cagara said.

"Kulaw had been identified by authorities as a notorious and elusive local terrorist leader linked to several violent incidents that posed serious threats to communities in Central Mindanao," Cagara said.

Personnel from the 601st Infantry Brigade and 602nd Infantry Brigade reported no casualties.

Troops recovered a high-powered firearm at the site.

Lieutenant General Donald Gumiran, Western Mindanao Command commander, commended the troops for the operation.

Gumiran called on the remaining members of local terrorist groups in the Westmincom area of operation to abandon violence.

Military operations against terrorist elements will continue until peace is secured, Gumiran said.

He also asked communities to provide information to the military and the police regarding lawless armed groups.

"Community cooperation remains a vital component in sustaining peace and stability in the region," Gumiran said. (SunStar Zamboanga)