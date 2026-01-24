Key violence-linked figure in Sulu surrenders

ONE of the most wanted persons in Sulu has voluntarily surrendered to the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), marking a significant milestone in ongoing military and government efforts to maintain peace and security in the province.

The surrender of Almujir Radjaie Idjas, alias Mujer, was made possible through a joint security initiative involving the police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the 1103Bde.

Idjas is listed among the most wanted persons of the police and the PDEA.

Authorities identified Idjas as a key figure linked to long-standing, community-based violence affecting Lower Laus village in Talipao town and Langhub village in Patikul municipality, both in Sulu province.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103Bde, said the surrender underscores the effectiveness of coordinated security efforts and community engagement.

“This initiative is a result of the strong partnership among our security forces and the local government units within the brigade’s area of responsibility,” Cabasan said in a statement.

“Through sustained collaboration, dialogue, and focused community-based operations, we are able to encourage peaceful resolutions and maintain the relative peace we have achieved,” he added.

Cabasan said the joint effort reflects a whole-of-government approach that combines law enforcement, military support, and local governance to address security challenges and prevent further community-level violence. (SunStar Zamboanga)