‘Knights’ battalion gets newly trained troops

THE Army’s 64th Infantry “Knights” Battalion (IB) headed by Lieutenant Colonel Abel Potutan has warmly welcomed the 38 newly assigned privates to the unit through the traditional reception rites, the military said Monday, January 8, 2023.

The 64IB said in a statement that the traditional reception rites were held at its headquarters in Tumahubong village, Sumisip, Basilan province on Saturday, January 6.

The new members of the Knights battalion underwent several sets of challenging activities such as road run, five stations of military exercises, and traditional drinking of “Knights wine” as a vow of loyalty to the unit, the 64IB said.

It was followed by a boodle fight meal together with the battalion officers and enlisted personnel held at the unit’s mess hall.

Potutan emphasized the crucial role of discipline, underscoring the importance of knowing how to follow orders, camaraderie, being a team player, and working with excellence.

Potutan said the reception rites are one of the rich traditions of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to recognize and formally receive the newly assigned personnel.

He said it served as a symbol of unity and camaraderie within the unit, fostering a sense of pride among the soldiers.

He said the reception rites showcased the battalion’s commitment to excellence and professionalism.

He added the 64IB does not only emphasize the importance of its soldiers but also instills a sense of purpose and commitment to the mission at hand. (SunStar Zamboanga)