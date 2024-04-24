Know drug peddler nabbed, P408,000 shabu seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested a known drug peddler and seized some P408,000 illegal drugs in an anti-drug campaign in Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified only the arrested drug peddler as alias Basher.

Daculan said Basher was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, in Lilod village, Ditsaan Ramain, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said seized from the possession of Basher were 60 grams of suspected shabu packed in 23 plastic sachets worth P408,000, an identification card, a transparent plastic container, and buy-bust money.

He said Basher and the confiscated pieces of evidence were placed under the custody of the Lanao del Sur provincial headquarters for documentation and in preparation for the filing of case against the arrested suspect.

Basher was arrested by the operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit with the support of the different police units in Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)