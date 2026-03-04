Laborer injured in Lamitan grenade attack

A LABORER was injured in a grenade attack near a food chain outlet under construction in Lamitan City, Basilan, police said Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Police identified the victim as Rebel Masulog, 22, a resident of Barangay Cabaloran, Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, near the Jollibee outlet in Barangay Malakas, Lamitan City.

Security guard Jemar Rivera said the explosion occurred a few meters from his post. Rivera told police he did not see the suspect.

The building sustained damage, including broken windows and holes in the concrete walls caused by shrapnel.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman and Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay condemned the attack.

“We strongly condemn the grenade throwing incident near an establishment under construction in Barangay Malakas, Lamitan City,” Hataman said.

He said violence has no place in the community as officials strive to maintain peace in Basilan.

“This senseless act of violence has no place in our peaceful community. We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors,” Furigay said.

Furigay asked residents to remain calm but vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities.

“Such incidents are clearly a stumbling block or major obstacle to the development of our city. When new businesses are being built and new opportunities are being created for our compatriots, such intimidation destroys the confidence of investors and hurts everyone's livelihood,” Hataman said.

Hataman said they will not allow progress to be wasted by the fear caused by a few.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, Lamitan City police chief, said the investigation continues to identify the suspect.

Hataman said the Provincial Government will offer a reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

The outlet, set to open Saturday, March 7, is the first Jollibee branch in Lamitan City and the second in Basilan. The first branch is in Isabela City. (SunStar Zamboanga)