Labuan fire victims get new houses

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor John Dalipe joined the National Housing Authority (NHA) in turning over on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, a total of 163 housing units to the first batch of 411 families displaced by the July 2018 fire incident in Labuan village, Zamboanga City.

The NHA said the 163 units are under the first phase of the Labuan Sea Breeze Housing Project, the relocation site promised by the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte to the fire victims.

The project, funded by the NHA under the Calamity Housing Assistance Program, is located in the 18,030 square meters property provided by the City Government as a relocation site.

The NHA said the first phase of the project costs P81.20 million, with a total of 138 units constructed benefiting 138 out of the 411 fire-victim families.

The second phase of the project, which is ongoing, consists of 273 housing units for the remaining fire victim families, the NHA said.

Dalipe, in his message, assured that the local government remains committed to ensuring the welfare of the Labuan fire victims, stressing that his administration will continue to collaborate with the NHA and other national agencies to guarantee the early completion of the remaining phase of the project. (SunStar Zamboanga)