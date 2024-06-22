Lady drug dealer arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested a woman tagged as high-value drug dealer in an anti-drug operation in the province of South Cotabato, Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Saturday, June 22.

The APC-WM identified the arrested suspect as alias King, 25, a resident of Datu Odin Sinuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The police said King was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Monday, June 17, at Purok 10 in Poblacion village, Tupi, South Cotabato.

The police said the arrest of King came after she completed an illegal drug transaction to an undercover policeman.

Recovered from the possession of King was some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed plastic sachets with P680,000, a Sports Utility Vehicle, and three bills of P1,000 used as marked money.

The police said King was detained at the municipal police station of Tupi, South Cotabato for the filing of charges against her for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.



The police in Soccsksargen vowed to apply the full force of the law to eradicate illegal drug trade in South Cotabato area. (SunStar Zamboanga)