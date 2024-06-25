Lamitan City agri-tourism trade fair reels off

THE week-long Agri-Tourism Trade Fair in line with the ongoing Lami-Lamihan Festival 2024 kicked off Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Lamitan City.

Maria Florencia Candelaria Calolot-Bisal, Lamitan City administrator, said the fair features 15 booths that offer a wide array of farm products and novelty items that are innate of the city.

Calolot-Bisal said the participating booths will be competing for various categories with fabulous prizes at stake during the culmination activity.

The Lami-Lamihan Festival 2024 will culminate with Lamitan City's fiesta on Saturday, June 29.

Lami-Lamihan is a Yakan term for merrymaking. The festival showcases their rich culture and celebrates peace and harmony among the Yakans, Tausugs, Muslims and Christians.

Ester Domingo, Officer-in-Charge of Lamitan City agriculture office, and Councilors Kennybel Planta Flores, Erwin Bandojo Cervantes, and Abubajar Gunog joined Calilit-Bisal in the launching of the week-long Agri- Tourism Trade Fair.

Also present during the fair's launch were Ministry of Trade and Investment Provincial Director Argie Sarco, and other Lamitan City officials.

Meanwhile, the Lamitan City police was implementing comprehensive security measures to ensure the peaceful celebration of Lami-Lamihan.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, the security measures include the strict prohibition of bringing firearms, explosives, bladed weapons and backpacks, and wearing of hooded jackets to public places and festival sites.

Delumpines advised the public to cooperate with the authorities in the implementation of security and safety measures throughout the festivity.

"Security is everybody's concern," Delumpines added. (SunStar Zamboanga)