Lamitan City launches ‘Handog Pasasalamat’ to honor the elderly

THE City Government of Lamitan, Basilan, launched on Wednesday, December 10, its four-day annual “Handog Pasasalamat for Senior Citizens” program, honoring the elderly with Christmas gifts, a raffle draw, and special recognition for the oldest members of the community.

“Our senior citizens have dedicated their lives to building our community. The Handog Pasasalamat is a heartfelt expression of our gratitude and a commitment to ensuring they enjoy a dignified and joyful Christmas season,” Mayor Roderick Furigay said.

The program brought together some 7,000 senior citizens, each receiving a generous package containing essential items to help them celebrate the holiday season.

Furigay said the package included a sack of rice, a grocery pack filled with necessities, medicine to support their well-being, and a P1,000 cash gift.

Adding to the excitement, a raffle draw was held with appliances as prizes, bringing extra cheer to the event.

In a special segment of the program, Furigay awarded certificates of recognition and cash gifts to the city's oldest residents.

Octogenarians (80-89 years old) received P3,000, while nonagenarians (90-99 years old) were given P5,000, honoring their longevity and contributions to Lamitan City.

The distribution process was meticulously planned to ensure that all senior citizens from the 45 villages in Lamitan City received their gifts.

Lamitan City officials and dedicated volunteers worked tirelessly to facilitate a seamless and efficient distribution.

The beneficiaries expressed their profound appreciation for the support, noting that the gifts would significantly ease their financial burdens during the holiday season.

Furigay said the Handog Pasasalamat program not only provides material assistance but also reminds senior citizens that they are valued and cherished members of the community. (SunStar Zamboanga)