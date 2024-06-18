Lamitan City marks growths in businesses

THE City of Lamitan in Basilan has seen increases in job growth with several new businesses choosing to establish their business operations in the city.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said in his annual State of the City Report that the Business One-Stop Shop (Boss) recorded a 1.5 percent hike in the number of registered businesses from last year.

Furigay said 2024 Boss data showed there are 1,437 total registered business applications, of which 172 are new business registrants, 1,215 renewals, and 50 are declared retired.

Furigay said the city government has introduced more convenient methods to access government services like the Boss and the digitalization of the electronic business permits and licensing system (e-BPLS) for business applications and renewal.

Furigay said the introduction convenient method is in compliance with the Ease of doing business and service delivery act.

“We have seen our city's economic development team has been actively promoting entrepreneurship and supporting local businesses. Proof of this is the fact that we have once again exceeded our target actual collection in business tax and charges by 1.89 percent,” Furigay said.

He said that significant investments have been made in upgrading the city's infrastructure, including road repairs and construction, park development, multi-million housing projects and improvements of public facilities.

He said these projects have been designed to support the needs of the growing population of Lamitan City, expanding water services to more households, boost economic growth, provide safe, comfortable and free house and promoting vibrant community life.

He admitted that there have been challenges in maintaining public safety as the city continues to grow and develop by leaps and bound.

However, he said the dedicated police force, military units, community force multipliers, barangay officials, civic groups, and other law enforcement agencies remained steadfast in their mission to protect the community from crimes and security threats.

“They are committed to ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for all residents,” he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)