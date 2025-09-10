Lamitan City rice farmers receive fertilizer support

MEMBERS of two irrigators association (IAs) in Lamitan City, Basilan have benefitted from the liquid fertilizer distributed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar), the Office of the City Agriculture (OCA), and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA)-Zamboanga-Basilan-Sulu and Tawi-Tawi (Zambasulta) Regional Sub-Office.

The distribution of the liquid fertilizers to members of the two IAs was held Wednesday, September 10, at the Post-Harvest Facility in Lamitan.

The NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the beneficiaries of the fertilizers are the members of the Lacosa and Balimosa IAs, who are into rice farming.

"The initiative is part of a united effort to strengthen rice production and secure better livelihoods for farming communities in Basilan," NIA Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

Nuriya Fernandez, Mafar representative, announced upcoming seminars on modern rice production practices to help farmers maximize the use of the fertilizers given them.

The farmers welcomed the assistance, noting its impact on boosting yields and productivity this cropping season.

"This shows how much more we can achieve when agencies work together," NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said quoting a farmer from Lacosa IA.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the collaboration stands as a strong example of inter-agency partnership that empowers farmers and drives inclusive growth for Basilan's agriculture sector. (SunStar Zamboanga)