Lamitan City unveils Christmas Village

THE City Government of Lamitan has embarked on a one-of-a-kind festive adventure as it formally lit up its Christmas Village on Monday evening, December 1, 2025, signaling the start of the annual yuletide season celebration.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay led the countdown leading to the lighting up of the Christmas Village at 7 p.m. at the City Hall grounds in Maganda village.

Themed Christmas Odyssey, the Christmas Village features the concept of Winter Wonderland, Fantasy Land, Desert Land, Happy Land, and Fun Land.

The attraction also features giant designs such as Snowman, Christmas Gift, Christmas Stars, Pyramid, and Tunnel of Lights decorated with colorful LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Christmas lights.

“This is more than just a light switch-on—it’s the start of a magical journey that will bring our entire community together,” Furigay said.

Noteworthy is the Igloo design, which uses expired Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) that were not used during the Covid-19 period and is equipped with a snowflake machine to make appear there is snow in the area that is popular and lined up by tourists.

A 35-foot-tall Christmas Tree is visible and welcomed the visitors at the entrance to the city hall grounds.

Engineer Raquel Hibionada, City General Services Office chief, who led the installation of the decorations, said the city hall has been transformed into a vibrant, immersive landscape to delight visitors of all ages.

“We’ve put our hearts into creating something special—every light and decoration tells a story” Hibionada said.

The city government of Lamitan has just allocated some P1.5 million for the Christmas Village and the rest of the materials they used were recycled.

There is also raffle draws nightly to encourage Lamiteños to visit and stroll through the Christmas village the city government has prepared.

The raffle draw prizes include 10 house and lots, appliances, and for other household uses. (SunStar Zamboanga)