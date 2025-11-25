Lamitan City unveils new free mass wedding program with environmental protection

THE City Government of Lamitan in Basilan province has launched a new free mass wedding program combining accessible public service with environmental protection, requiring couples to plant 10 trees of good lumber species as a key to marriage requirement.

Mayor Roderick Furigay said Tuesday, November 25, 2025, that under the program, the entire wedding process will be provided free of charge to eligible couples.

However, Furigay said they must comply with the new green mandate, which will take effect this year and remain in place for the duration of his term of office.

Furigay said the couples are encouraged to plant high-value lumber trees including mahogany, gemelina, narra, and molave, species that not only benefit the environment but also hold long-term economic potential for the community.

The city government will provide guidance on proper planting techniques and suitable locations for the trees.

Furigay emphasized that the free mass wedding program is part of the city government’s broader agenda.

“This is part of our efforts to combine accessible public service with environmental protection and community development,” he said.

“By choosing lumber trees, we’re helping couples start their lives together while leaving a lasting, beneficial legacy for their community,” he added.

He said that to confirm compliance, the couples must submit a photograph of the planted trees, which will be certified by their respective village chairpersons as valid proof of completion.

The officials of the 45 villages of Lamitan City have expressed strong support for the new mass wedding program.

“The initiative strengthens community ties and promotes both environmental sustainability and economic resilience, especially with the choice of trees that can grow into valuable resources for families and the city in the future,” said Councilor Joseph Manuel, president of Lamitan City Association of Barangay Councils. (SunStar Zamboanga)