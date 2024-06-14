Lamitan mayor leads soft launch of Lami-Lamihan Festival

MAYOR Roderick Furigay of Lamitan City, Basilan led on Friday, June 14, the soft launch of the Lami-Lamihan Festival 2024, signaling the start of a weeklong festivity to celebrate the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Lami-Lamihan is a Yakan term for merrymaking. The festival showcases their rich culture and celebrates peace and harmony among the Yakans, Tausugs, Muslims and Christians.

The activity kicked off with the first-ever motor ride from the city proper to the different villages, showcasing the city’s well-paved road networks and countryside landscape.

It was participated in by visiting and local riders and motor enthusiasts led by popular motovlog rider Steph Sinco, including personnel from the security forces like the police, coast guard, and military.

Sinco was delighted in her visit to Lamitan City for the first time and she promised to promote the city in her travel around the country.

He finds Lamitan City a peaceful and progressive place.

Furigay, in his short message at the opening program, welcomed the participants to the exciting pre-festival events as he invited them to different sports competitions Saturday, June 15, and not miss the Reaching Out Serving Everyone (Rose) Caravan in Calugusan village.

Furigay will also continue the series of turnover ceremonies of newly completed projects, and his annual State of the City Report on Tuesday, June 18, marking Lamitan’s 17th Foundation Day.

On Thursday, June 13, Furigay led the third batch of a series of project inaugurations in different villages of Lamitan City.

“This is a time to honor our rich culture, build community spirit, and create unforgettable memories together,” he said.

He urged everyone to enjoy every moment and make the 41st Lami-Lamihan Festival one to remember.

During the kickoff program, Furigay regaled the audience with a raffle draw, giving them the chance to win prizes like cellular phone, television, and other items. (SunStar Zamboanga)