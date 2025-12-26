Lamitan mayor urges cooperation for holiday safety

MAYOR Roderick Furigay of Lamitan City, Basilan province, on Friday, December 26, called on all Lamiteños to extend their full cooperation and support to local authorities as preparations for the holiday season enter the final phase.

Furigay said ensuring a safe, peaceful, and orderly festive period requires a collective effort from both government agencies and the community.

“Our police force is working diligently to implement critical initiatives like Oplan Maiingay na Tambutso, regulate the use of paputok (fireworks), and strengthen overall security across our city,” Furigay said.

“But their work can only be fully effective with the active support of every Lamiteño,” he added.

He appealed to residents to comply with regulations on motorcycle exhaust systems, avoid purchasing or using illegal firecrackers, and promptly report any suspicious activities to authorities.

The mayor also encouraged community members to participate in information drives and coordinate with village officials to help spread safety awareness in their neighborhoods.

“Let us all do our part to protect our families, our neighbors, and our community,” he added, saying that by working together, they can ensure this holiday season brings joy, warmth, and peace to every home in Lamitan City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, Lamitan City police chief, said community partnership is essential to achieving the city’s safety goals.

Solon said they have begun intensifying checkpoints, increasing patrols in high-traffic areas, and coordinating with the Bureau of Fire Protection, health responders, and local government units to address any emergencies that may arise.

Solon said residents with concerns or information related to holiday safety may coordinate with local authorities or visit their village hall for assistance. (SunStar Zamboanga)