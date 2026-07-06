Lamitan starts free rice distribution program July 7

THE Lamitan City Government in Basilan will begin the distribution of free rice to qualified recipients on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, as part of the government assistance program aimed to provide food support to families in the city.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said the distribution of free rice will be conducted on a scheduled, village-by-village basis to ensure an orderly and efficient rollout.

"Barangay Arco has been identified as the first village as the pilot area of free rice distribution," Furigay said in a statement.

The residents are required to present any valid proof that they are registered voters of their respective barangays to qualify in the free rice distribution program.

Furigay said the requirement is intended to facilitate proper verification and ensure that assistance reaches eligible beneficiaries.

The free rice program is funded through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) provided by the national government to Lamitan City Government, reflecting the continuing partnership between the national and local governments in addressing the needs of communities.

Furigay urged the residents to bring the required documents and to follow with the schedule assigned to their respective village to help ensure a smooth, orderly, and hassle-free distribution process. (SunStar Zamboanga)