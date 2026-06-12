Lamiteños urged to do better, serve more

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan Mayor Roderick Furigay urged constituents to commit to doing better, to serving more, and to building a future that the next generation will be proud of.

Furigay made the call as he led the celebration of the 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration in front of Lamitan City Hall graced by the employees, partner agencies, security sector, and representatives from other groups.

“We don't need to do a big thing right away. Even small actions matter, like keeping our surroundings clean, planting trees, helping one another. These are simple things, but this is where real change begins,” Furigay said during the program.

He said the celebration of Philippine Independence Day is more than a program and a ceremony.

“This is really about remembering why we are here. Freedom was not easy, it was fought for, it was sacrificed for, and because of that, we should never take it for granted,” he said.

The mayor said he is proud of the Lamiteños who continue to show that unity is possible even they came from different ethnic groups.

“Even if we are different, we choose to stand together. We choose peace. We choose progress,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lamitan City Vice Mayor Hegem Furigay called on Lamiteños to uphold the values of unity, patriotism, and active citizenship as the city joined the nation in celebrating the 128th Philippine Independence Day.

The Vice Mayor reminded the public that while Filipinos honor the heroes of the past, modern-day heroes continue to shape the nation's future through their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their families and communities.

“Today, we also recognize our hardworking Lamiteños. Through your daily sacrifices and efforts to provide for your families, you contribute to the growth and development of our city. That, too, is an expression of love for our country,” the vice mayor said.

Speaking on behalf of the Sangguniang Panlungsod and the City Government of Lamitan, Furigay thanked the public for their continued support and participation in activities that promote peace, development, and good governance.

The vice mayor concluded his message by encouraging everyone to take pride in their heritage, love their city, and work together in advancing peace and progress for Lamitan, the Bangsamoro region, and the entire nation. (SunStar Zamboanga)