Lanao cops nab 3 in law enforcement operations

AUTHORITIES have arrested three people in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police reported Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The police said that two of the three suspects were arrested in an anti-drug operation while the third in Commission on Election (Comelec)-led checkpoint operation.

The police said that Norhakim Tanog and Rayanor Pasandog were arrested in an anti-drug operation around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 19, in Talambo village, Pualas, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from the two suspects were some 25 grams of suspected shabu worth P170,000, buy-bust money, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, a sling and waist bags, and assorted lighters.

The police said that Alioding Pacura was arrested in a Comelec-led checkpoint around 12:10 a.m. in Poblacion village, Balindong, Lanao del Sur.

Recovered from Pacura were an M-14 rifle with ammunition, the police said.

All the arrested suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of appropriate cases against them.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, lauded the police personnel who took part in the law enforcement operations for the successful arrest of the suspects.