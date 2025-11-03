Lanao del Norte anti-drug operation nets P680,000 ‘shabu’

LAWMEN have seized some P680,000 worth of illegal drugs although the subject of the law enforcement operation managed to escape in Lanao del Norte, the police said Monday, November 3, 2025.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the illegal drugs were seized during the implementation of a search warrant against the suspect, alias Edmor around 12:40 a.m. Monday, November 3, in Poblacion village, Tubod.

The search warrant was issued by a court in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, dated Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Sua said seized during the operation were some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P680,000 and various illegal drug paraphernalia.

Sua said Edmor is subject of a follow up operation by policemen from Tubod Municipal Police Station.

He said charges for violation of Sections 11 and 12, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)