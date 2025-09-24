Lanao del Norte cops arrest 2, seize P1.3-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have seized about P1.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and a firearm with ammunition and arrested two persons in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, police said Wednesday, September 24.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte acting police director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized when they intercepted a vehicle in a dragnet operation around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, September 23, in Poblacion village, Kapatagan. The vehicle was allegedly involved in a robbery-extortion incident that occurred earlier that day in Tubod town in the same province.

Sua identified the two arrested individuals as alias Mark, 36, the driver of the vehicle, and his companion, alias Douglas, 35, an auxiliary of the Lanao del Norte Provincial Highway Patrol Team.

Sua said that upon inspection, the vehicle was found loaded with 34 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P1.3 million.

He said the operatives discovered a bag containing a 9mm pistol with ammunition owned by Douglas in a subsequent inspection when they were brought to the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station.

The two arrested suspects were placed under further investigation to determine their participation in the alleged robbery-extortion incident in Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

The suspects are currently under the custody of Kapatagan police along with the vehicle and confiscated evidence.

Sua said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs in Iligan City for proper disposition.

Sua commended the swift coordination of the operating units.

“The success of this operation is a result of timely intelligence sharing and the dedication of our personnel in ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” he said.

The confiscation of the P1.3 million contraband came a day after the Lanao del Norte police seized about P1.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in the province.

The P1.1 million smuggled cigarettes were seized around 9:10 p.m. Monday, September 22, in Purok 8, Barangay Bauyan, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte.

No arrest was made as the supposed owner or cargo handlers were not around when the police arrived in Purok 8, Barangay Bauyan.

The smuggled cigarettes were seized after concerned residents informed the police about a pile of suspected smuggled cigarettes hidden under a tarpaulin in a banana plantation. (SunStar Zamboanga)