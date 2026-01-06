Lanao del Norte cops arrest 2, seized P400,000 coal shipment

TRAFFIC infraction has resulted in the confiscation of around P400,000 worth coal minerals with questionable documents and the arrest of two persons in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Sur police director, did not identify the two arrested persons, but said they include a 29-year-old driver from Pling Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay and a 17-year-old assistant from Bawang village of the same town.

Sua said they were arrested around 10:50 p.m. Monday, January 5, in Purok 1, Bansarvil-1 village, Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.

The personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (2PMFC) were conducting checkpoint operation when they apprehended the Wing Van truck driver for failure to wear the prescribed seat belt device.

The driver was also found driving with an inappropriate Driver's License Restriction Code, an impoundable offense pursuant to Republic Act 4136, otherwise known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Sua said the 2PMFC personnel immediately coordinated with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources after the driver present questionable documents after the truck was found carrying coal minerals.

He said subsequent verification confirmed that the truck was loaded with 30 tons of coal pack in sacks with an estimated value of P400,000.

The driver, assistant, and the vehicle including the cargo are temporarily placed in police custody for documentation and proper disposition prior to their turnover to the DENR for appropriate action.

"This accomplishment highlights the importance of sustained checkpoint operations, not only in promoting road safety but also in preventing the illegal transport of regulated resources," Sua said.

He encouraged the public to remain vigilant and to support law enforcement authorities by reporting any suspicious activities in their communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)