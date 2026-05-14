Lanao del Norte cops arrest 2, seized P880,000 smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals and seized around P880,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, did not release the identities of the two arrested individuals except to say they are aged 26 and 28, both residents of Purok 1, Poblacion village, Linamon municipality.

Sua said the two suspects were arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, in Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the policemen were conducting routine checkpoint operation in Samburon village when they flagged down two three-wheeler rear engine vehicle locally known as "Bao-Bao" for inspection.

"During the operation, checkpoint personnel observed several boxes of alleged smuggled cigarettes in plain view at the rear portion of the vehicles," Sua said in his report.

"Upon further inspection, the two drivers failed to present any valid documents or proof of legitimacy for the transported items," he added.

Confiscated from the two vehicles were 22 master cases of cigarettes with a market value of P880,000.

The two drivers were brought to Linamon Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and investigation.

Meanwhile, the confiscated cigarettes and the involved motor vehicles are currently under the custody of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs.

Sua commended the operating units for their vigilance and commitment in the campaign against smuggling and other illegal activities in the province of Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)