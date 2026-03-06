Lanao del Norte cops arrest 2 wanted persons

TWO wanted persons were arrested by lawmen in separate law enforcement operations in the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay and Lanao del Norte, the police said Friday, March 6, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Nore police director, said the arrested wanted persons include 48-year-old airport security, and a 58-year-old farmer.

Sua said the airport security was arrested Thursday, March 5, in Purok Airways, Sanito village, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Sua said the arrested airport security has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of murder dated August 8, 2025 issued by a court in Tubod, Lanao del Norte with no recommended bail.

The arrested airport security was brought to Ipil Municipal Police Station for further disposition while preparing documents for travel to Kolambugan Municipal Police Station, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the farmer was arrested Thursday, March 5, in Purok 5, Palao village, Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

The farmer has standing warrant of arrest for violation of Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 dated February 22, 201 issued by the court of Tubod, Lanao del Norte with a recommended bail bond of P24,000 for his temporary liberty.

The arrested farmer is now under the custody of Tubos Municipal Police Station for further disposition.

"These accomplishments reflect the unwavering commitment of Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office to enforce the law, maintain peace and order, and ensure that individuals with pending warrants of arrest are brought to justice," Sua said. (SunStar Zamboanga)