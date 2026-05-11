Lanao del Norte cops arrest farmer; seized assorted guns, ammunition

AUTHORITIES have arrested a farmer and seized assorted firearms, ammunition, and gun parts in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Monday, May 11, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested farmer as alias Nan, 44.

Sua said Nan was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of implementation of search warrant around 6:12 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Purok 5, Ramain village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte.

The authorities confiscated the following items during the operation: one caliber .22 rifle; one TAG-15 rifle; one improvised M14 sniper rifle; one caliber .3516 revolver; and, one caliber .357 revolver.

Also seized were assorted ammunition of different calibers, two steel magazines, a barrel of a caliber .45 pistol, and a gun cleaning kit.

Sua said the arrested suspect, together with the confiscated firearms and other recovered items, is now under the custody of Kapatagan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and documentation.

Sua said the suspect will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (SunStar Zamboanga)