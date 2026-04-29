Lanao del Norte cops arrest suspect in kidnapping of military officer

AUTHORITIES have arrested a person wanted for kidnapping in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao director, identified the arrested suspect through his alias as Mario, 39.

Abrahano said Mario was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest on Monday, April 27, in Pantar, Lanao del Norte.

Abrahano said Mario has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of kidnapping and serious illegal detention dated November 28, 2025 with no bail recommended.

Investigation revealed that the accused was involved in the September 14, 2025 kidnapping incident in Sitio Payawan, Baloi, Lanao del Norte, where he abducted and kept hostage a military officer for almost two hours.

The soldier was eventually released following the intervention of the victim’s relatives during negotiations.

The arrested suspect is now under the custody of Pantar Municipal Police Station, Lanao del Norte, for proper disposition.

Abrahano has commended the operating units for their successful operation that resulted to the arrest of the kidnapping suspect.

“This accomplishment underscores our intensified campaign against grave offenders. Kidnapping is a severe threat, and PRO-Northern Mindanao will not tolerate such violence against anyone—including our partners in the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Abrahano said in a statement.

He said they will remain relentless in enforcing the law to ensure justice and community security. (SunStar Zamboanga)