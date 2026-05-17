Lanao del Norte cops arrest top 4 most wanted person

AN ELDERLY individual tagged as the number four most wanted person municipal level was arrested in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Sunday, May 17, 2026.

The Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office (LDNPPO) did not release the identity of the arrested wanted person except to say he is aged 63 and a resident of Purok 2, Libertad village, Kolambugan.

The LDNPPO said the fugitive was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, May 16, in Purok 3, Dalama village, Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

The elderly fugitive has standing warrant of arrest for two counts of Lascivious Conduct issued by a court in Tubod, Lanao del Norte dated April 30, 2026.

The police said the court recommended bail of P108,000 for each count of Lascivious Conduct, which violates the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.”

The arrested individual is currently under the custody of the Kolambugan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and documentation.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, LDNPPO director, commended the operating personnel for a job well done. (SunStar Zamboanga)