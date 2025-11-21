Lanao del Norte cops nab 2 drug suspects, seize P149,000 shabu

AUTHORITIES have arrested two drug suspects and seized some P149,600 worth of illegal drugs in separate law enforcement operations in Lanao del Norte, the police said Friday, November 21, 2025.

The police identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Jong-Jong, 46, and Emily, 42.

Another suspect, identified as Penot, 46, is at large as he was not around when policemen serve search warrant in his residence.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said Jong-Jong and Emily were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10:27 a.m. Thursday, November 20, in Purok 1, San Juan village, Baroy.

Sua said seized from the suspects’ possession were some 20 grams of shabu worth P136,000, illegal drug paraphernalia, and P500 marked money.

The suspects are currently detained at the Baroy Municipal Police Station for documentation and further disposition.

“The arrest of the suspects and the seizure of suspected shabu underscore our determination to safeguard our communities,” Sua said.

Sua said seized from the residence of Penot were some two grams of suspected shabu worth P13,600, and assorted illegal drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was serve against Penot around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, November 20, in Purok 3, Labuay village, Maigo, Lanao del Norte.

“Upon arrival of the warrant servers at the residence of Penot, the subject was not present,” Sua said.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative as they work together toward maintaining peace, order, and a drug-free province of Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)