Lanao del Norte cops nabbed 6, seized P4-M smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES have arrested six individuals and seized some P4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Friday, June 26, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo de Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested individuals through their aliases as Abdul, 22; Adrean, 26; Dul, 40; Sam, 23; Ibno, 20; and, Rey. Five of them are residents of Kawit village, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur and the remaining one, Rey, is from Dableston village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said they were arrested in a law enforcement operation around 2 a.m. at the coast of Purok 3, Bangaan village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo.

Sua said the operatives were conducting shoreline patrol operation when they chanced upon an anchored motorboat.

“Upon inspection, the operating personnel discovered that the motorboat was loaded with 101 cases of alleged smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P4,040,000,” Sua said in his report.

He said initial investigation showed that the confiscated smuggled cigarettes came from Picong, Lanao del Sur.

He said the arrested individuals and the recovered pieces of evidence are under the temporary custody of Sultan Naga Dimaporo Municipal Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges and further legal disposition.

The police of Sultan Naga Dimaporo are coordinating with the Bureau of Customs office in Iligan City for the proper turnover of the confiscated smuggled cigarettes.

Sua commended the operating personnel for their vigilance, professionalism, and dedication in carrying out this significant accomplishment. (SunStar Zamboanga)