Lanao del Norte law enforcement operation nets 2, P1M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals and seized around P1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation early Monday, June 15, 2026, in Lanao del Norte, a top police official said.

Police Colonel Leo de Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, only identified the two arrested individuals as a 53-year-old driver and 21-year-old truckman, both residents of Santiago village, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Sua said they were arrested around 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 15, along the highway in Samburon villge, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the policemen were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a dropside truck for routine inspection.

Sua said that upon verification, the driver was found not wearing the prescribed seat belt and was immediately issued a corresponding citation ticket.

"A subsequent inspection of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of alleged smuggled cigarettes. When asked to present supporting documents for the cargo, the driver failed to produce any valid documentation," he added.

Seized were 1,250 reams of Indonesian and Malaysian-made cigarettes with an estimated market value of P1 million.

The driver and truckman were brought to Linamon Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition.

The confiscated vehicle and cigarettes were placed under the custody of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate action.

Sua commended the operating units for their vigilance and coordination that led to the successful interception of the contraband. (SunStar Zamboanga)