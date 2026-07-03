Lanao del Norte police arrest 2, seize over P82,000 shabu

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals and seized around P82,960 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Friday, July 3, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Jon, 46, and Edoy, 29.

Sua said Jon was arrested in a buy-bust at 10:01 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Purok 8, Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

Jon was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu worth P4,760 to a police officer acting as a poseur-buyer.

Seized from Jon were a total of 8.7 grams of shabu with an estimated worth of P59,160.

Sua said Edoy was arrested in an earlier buy-bust at 9:28 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Purok Molave, Maranding village, Lala, Lanao del Norte. He sold a sachet of shabu in exchange for P680 to an undercover policeman.

In total, authorities seized from Edoy approximately 3.50 grams of shabu with an estimated worth of P23,800.

Sua said the two suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said they remain steadfast in their mission to identify, and arrest individuals engaged in the illegal drug trade while ensuring that all police operations are conducted in accordance with the law and with full respect for human rights.

He encouraged the public to continue supporting the police by reporting illegal drug activities in their communities so that, together, they can achieve a safer and drug-free Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)