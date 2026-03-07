Lanao del Norte police arrest drug suspect

POLICE arrested a drug suspect in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte Saturday, March 7.

Col. Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the suspect as a 30-year-old resident of Poblacion village, Magsaysay town.

Sua said the suspect fell in a buy-bust operation around 12:20 a.m. Saturday near his residence.

“The suspect was apprehended after a police officer acting as a poseur-buyer purchased one sachet of suspected shabu for P500,” Sua said.

Police seized two grams of suspected shabu worth P13,600, drug paraphernalia, and the P500 marked money.

The suspect remains in custody pending the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Sua said the Provincial Government and police will sustain the campaign against the illegal drug trade in Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)