Lanao del Norte police distribute 4 new vehicles

THE Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office (LDNPPO) turned over on Monday, January 19, 2026, four new patrol vehicles to selected police stations across the province to enhance law enforcement operations.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, LDNPPO director, led the turnover of the new vehicles at Camp Major Eduardo Gallego in Pigcarangan village, Tunob, Lanao del Norte.

Fr. Andy Macas, parish priest of Saint Joseph Husband of Mary church, blessed the new vehicles and offered prayers for the safety of police personnel and the effective use of the vehicles in the performance of law enforcement duties.

Sua said the acquisition of the four patrol vehicles is to improve operational mobility, ensure faster response to incidents, enhance law enforcement operations, and increase police visibility within communities.

The vehicles were distributed to the municipal police stations of Poona Piagapo, Sapad, and Kauswagan, and the LDNPP headquarters.

Sua advised the recipient units to take care and put to good use the vehicles, especially in serving their respective communities.

The distribution of vehicles highlighted the Philippine National Police's continuing modernization program, particularly the enhancement of mobility assets aimed at strengthening frontline police services. (SunStar Zamboanga)